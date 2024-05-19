Brentford ‘pause’ decision on whether to sign Maupay

Brentford have ‘paused’ a decision on whether to sign Neal Maupay on a permanent deal this summer.

The striker, 27, returned to the club on loan from Everton in September – four years after the Bees sold him to Brighton.







The loan deal included an option for Brentford to buy Maupay at the end of the season.

He remains a popular figure among fans and has scored six Premier League goals for Brentford this term.

However, with the club having signed forward Igor Thiago from Club Brugge, it is not yet clear whether Maupay’s permanent transfer will go ahead.

Director of football Phil Giles explained: “Brentford retains the option to bring Neal back permanently if we wish, but we have explained that we will pause that decision for now, having already signed Igor Thiago.”

Meanwhile, Sergio Reguilon is returning to Tottenham following his loan spell in west London.

Reguilon was brought in because Rico Henry was sidelined by a long-term injury.







