Baptiste and Ghoddos to leave Brentford

Brentford are releasing Shandon Baptiste and Saman Ghoddos along with Charlie Goode.

The contracts of all three players expire this summer.

Midfielder Baptiste (pictured) was signed from from Oxford United in January 2020 and has made 78 appearances for the Bees, with 55 coming in the Premier League.

He has been hampered by injuries during his time with the club and will move elsewhere in search of regular first-team football

Brentford director of football Phil Giles explained: “We signed Shandon when we were in the Championship, when the aim was to achieve promotion to the Premier League.

“Shandon and Brentford have achieved that together, and he has gone on to be involved in some significant moments for us as a Premier League player for the last three seasons.

“In truth, I’m sure Shandon would want to be involved on the pitch more than he has been, which is why we feel it’s the right time to let him become a regular and key player at another club.”

Iran international Goddos has made 107 appearances and scored five goals for the Bees, while defender Goode has been unable to establish himself as a first-team regular – injuries have not helped his cause – and he spent the second half of the season on loan at Wigan.







