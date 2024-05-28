Chelsea discussing Maresca compensation with Leicester

Chelsea are in talks with Leicester City over compensation ahead of the possible appointment of Enzo Maresca as Blues boss.

The 44-year-old Italian is in the frame to take over following the recent departure of Mauricio Pochettino.

He recently guided Leicester back to the Premier League at the first attempt.







Maresca has previously been head coach of Parma and had two spells at Manchester City, first managing their development squad and later as boss Pep Guardiola’s assistant.

Brentford’s Thomas Frank has also been under consideration for the Chelsea job.

Kieran McKenna was also initially considered after taking Ipswich from League One to the Premier League with back-to-back promotions.







