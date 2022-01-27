Brentford in talks to sign Hull youngster Lewis-Potter

Brentford are in talks with Hull City over a potential deal to sign forward Keane Lewis-Potter.

Hull have rejected an offer from the Bees for Lewis-Potter, who has been tracked by a number of other Premier League clubs.

However, negotiations between the two clubs are continuing as Brentford look to bring the 20-year-old to west London ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.







They have turned their attention to Lewis-Potter after failing to agree a fee with Nottingham Forest for Brennan Johnson.

Forest wanted in excess of £20m for Johnson and made it clear they would not let him go for less, especially as they are chasing promotion from the Championship.







