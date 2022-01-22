Brentford boss Frank apologises for sending-off

Brentford boss Thomas Frank apologised for being sent off following his team’s defeat against Wolves.

After Joao Moutinho had opened the scoring, Ivan Toney’s equaliser was then cancelled out by Ruben Neves’ late winner to hand Brentford a fourth straight Premier League defeat – in a game which was halted for around 15 minutes in the first half because of a drone flying over the stadium.

The incident came after Mathias Jensen and Rico Henry both had to be replaced after clashing heads when going to head the ball.







Jensen did not suffer concussion, while Henry is due to be assessed in the coming days, Frank said.

After the final whistle had been blown, a confrontation between both sets of players followed and Frank said after the game that he had since spoken to referee Peter Bankes about his sending-off.

“I got a yellow card after a confrontation with a Wolves player and then I turned around to Peter and said ‘You can just give me the second one as well’,” Frank said.

“I went to Peter and spoke to him very calmly because I just wanted to know why I got the second one because the first one is fair enough and he said it was because I was turning around and was apparently too aggressive.

“He said he would look back at it to see if it looks like that on TV and if it does it will stand as a red after two yellows and if not its only one yellow, so let’s see.

“I said to the players I want them to control their emotions and don’t get stupid cards. I said I’m sorry for that this time because it’s not good enough.

“It is disappointing that I couldn’t control my emotions there.”







