New Hull owner rules out selling Lewis-Potter to Brentford

New Hull City owner Acun Ilicali insists Brentford target Keane Lewis-Potter will not be sold before the transfer window shuts on Monday.

The Bees, who have lost their past four matches and face Manchester City at The Etihad Stadium in their next Premier League fixture, are keen to add some creativity to their side to ensure they do not get dragged into a relegation scrap.









After moves to sign Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson failed, they have turned their attentions to 20-year-old Lewis-Potter, who has impressed in a struggling Hull side this season.

However, Turkish billionaire Ilicali said he will not be pressured into selling the club’s most prized asset so soon after taking control of the Tigers from the Allam Family earlier this month.

“We are very proud to have a player in our club that has seen an offer as big as that come in. I think they will pay more,” Ilicali told Hull Live.

“At this moment, even if they pay £20m I will not sell him.

“I want him to continue showing his talents with us.

“In life, everything has a time and timing is very important and I don’t think it’s the right move now.

“We just bought the club, and we want to move it forward together.”







