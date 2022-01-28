Frank fined £8,000 following red card after Wolves defeat

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has accepted a fine of £8,000 after being charged by the FA with using language and/or behaviour that was improper towards referee Peter Bankes after the final whistle of the defeat to Wolves earlier this month.

Frank was sent off for reacting angrily towards Bankes after being given a yellow card for what he said after the game was for a confrontation with a Wolves player.

In a statement, Brentford said: “The FA charge was that Thomas’ language and/or behaviour towards Referee Peter Bankes after the final whistle was improper.







“Thomas accepted this charge, and the financial penalty.

“Brentford FC has no further comment to make on the matter.”







