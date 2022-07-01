Brentford closer to deal for Hull’s Lewis-Potter

Brentford appear to have made progress in negotiations with Hull City over the proposed signing of Keane Lewis-Potter.

The Bees are ready to agree a deal potentially worth £20m for the England Under-21 international.

The Championship club’s vice-chairman told BBC Humberside this week that Brentford’s latest offer was “not enough” and that the Tigers wanted to keep him.







Tan Kesler confirmed a “firm offer” had been received for the 21-year-old, who has attracted interest from other Premier League sides.

Brentford tried unsuccessfully to sign him in January and are again trying to thrash out a deal.

Kesler said: “There is a firm offer, but we’re not doing anything yet. It’s not enough.”



However, talks between the clubs have continued and it appears that an agreement is now within sight.







