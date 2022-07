Christian Eriksen has indicated to Manchester United that he wants to join them.

The midfielder’s Brentford contract expired at the end of June and they have been trying to persuade him to sign a new deal.

He joined the Bees on a short-term contract in January, notching four assists – and scoring in the 4-1 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

United are expected to offer the 30-year-old a three-year deal.