Brentford look set to seal signing of Hickey

Brentford have agreed a deal with Italian club Bologna for the signing of Aaron Hickey.

West London Sport revealed the Bees’ interest in the Scottish left-back, 20, last season.

Negotiations with Bologna, who signed Hickey from Hearts in September 2020, have been ongoing and an agreement is now in place for him to move to west London.







Brentford want to sign a left-sided player because of a lack of cover for Rico Henry.

Hickey can also operate in midfield or on the right.

The Bees are also close to signing another of their long-standing targets, Hull youngster Keane Lewis-Potter.







