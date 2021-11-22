Rudiger ‘fully committed to Chelsea’, says Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has reiterated that he believes Antonio Rudiger is fully committed to Chelsea.

Rudiger, who scored in Saturday’s 3-0 win at Leicester, is in the final year of his contract and is yet to agree a new deal.

That has prompted speculation over his future, with the likes of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid reported to be interested in him.







But Blues boss Tuchel remains hopeful that Rudiger will stay at Stamford Bridge and is sure the defender has not been affected by the uncertainty caused by his contract situation.

Tuchel said: “It does not affect his mentality. It does not affect his quality and it does absolutely not affect his behaviour. He is fully committed to Chelsea right now.

“He is a big competitor and he is in exactly the right spot. He is in the most competitive league, he is at a club where he really matters and that suits him perfectly.

“So let’s be patient and hopefully we have a good ending.”







