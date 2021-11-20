Dominant Chelsea easily win at Leicester

Leicester 0 Chelsea 3 14' Rudiger 28' Kante 71' Pulisic

Christian Pulisic marked his recent return to the Chelsea side with a goal as the Premier League leaders cruised to a resounding victory.

The fit-again Pulisic, on as a substitute for only his second league appearance since August, sealed the win by scoring after goals from Antonio Rudiger and N’Golo Kante had put the visitors in control.







Thomas Tuchel’s side dominated from the start and former Leicester man Ben Chilwell missed an early chance when he fired against the bar after being put through by Rudiger.

The scoring was then opened by Rudiger, who headed Chilwell’s right-wing corner into the far corner of the net.

It continued Rudiger’s remarkable scoring record against Leicester.

He scored only three goals during the whole of the previous two seasons and all three of them came against the Foxes – and four of his past five Chelsea goals have come against them.

The Blues were two up by the half-hour mark courtesy of Kante’s cracking goal against his former club.

Kante strode forward, cut in on to his left foot and sent a thumping strike beyond keeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Hakim Ziyech set up the third, galloping on to Trevoh Chalobah’s through ball and doing superbly on the right to tee up Pulisic for a close-range finish.

Chelsea: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho (Loftus-Cheek 77), Kante, Chilwell, Mount (Ziyech 63), Hudson-Odoi, Havertz (Pulisic 62).

Subs not used: Kepa, Alonso, Christensen, Werner, Barkley, Azpilicueta.







