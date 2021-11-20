Tuchel insists Chelsea can still improve

Thomas Tuchel insisted Chelsea can still improve after their dominant victory at Leicester.

They won 3-0 in a one-sided game at the King Power Stadium, where goals from Antonio Rudiger and N’Golo Kante put them in control inside the first half an hour.

But Blues boss Tuchel felt his team should have found the third goal before Christian Pulisic eventually added it.







Tuchel said: “You have to decide the game when it is possible to decide it. I thought we could be more precise and could be more clinical in the last third in the first half.

“We were good finding spaces with the ball up the pitch and we all know that a third goal would have decided the match.

“With a two-goal lead you can never be comfortable because one goal, one set-piece or one deflected shot can change the momentum and suddenly you struggle when it is not necessary.

“I am happy but there is always room for improvement.”

The injury-plagued Pulisic was on as a substitute for only his second Premier League appearance since August.

He was superbly set up by Hakim Ziyech – another player who has struggled for fitness and form.

“I am happy that after a long time where he suffered from Covid and injury that Christan is back and I am happy for Hakim who was again involved with an assist,” Tuchel said.







