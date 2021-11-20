Leicester v Chelsea player ratings

Chelsea strengthened their title aspirations with a dominant 3-0 victory over Leicester at the King Power Stadium. Here’s how we rated the Blues players.

Edouard Mendy: 6

Had very little to do but when he was called into action the Senegal stopper pulled off a fine flying save to tip over a venomous shot from Daniel Amartey in a rare Leicester attack.







Reece James: 7

Another typically efficient display by the right wing-back. One of three Chelsea players to be denied a goal in the second half by a marginal offside decision.

Trevoh Chalobah: 7

Didn’t put a foot wrong on the right of the Blues’ back three and played a key part in the third goal with a fine run and pass in what was another sign of his growing maturity as a top-level Premier League defender.

Thiago Silva: 9

The 37-year-old was a like of Rolls Royce at the heart of Chelsea’s back three. A cool and composed presence who dealt comfortably with threat of Jamie Vardy and his short and long range passing was at times a joy to behold.

Antonio Rudiger: 8

A top-class display from the big German. Scored Chelsea’s opener with a fine glancing header from a Ben Chilwell corner after he had made a crucial last-ditch interception in the first half to deny Ademola Lookman a simple tap-in from a low Vardy cross.

Ben Chilwell: 7

Should have scored after four minutes against when found in acres of space down the left flank but hit the bar from close range. His fine in-swinging corner set up Rudiger’s opener. Was denied a goal in the second half by superb Kasper Schmeichel save.

N’Golo Kante: 8

A dominant force at the heart of the midfield. Came back to haunt the team he won the Premier League title with in 2016 with a fantastic solo goal to cap off a dominant performance from the Frenchman.

Jorginho: 7

Dovetailed superbly with Kante as Leicester struggled to contain Chelsea’s midfield. Rarely gave the ball away but limped off 15 minutes from time with what looked like a hamstring injury.

Mason Mount: 6

A quiet display from the England international, who was substituted midway through the second half for Hakim Ziyech.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 8

Caused Leicester all sort of problems with his pace out wide and movement when he drifted into the middle. Almost scored with a marvellous second-half strike when he shot just over after latching onto a Rudiger pass, and had a deserved goal ruled out for offside.

Kai Havertz: 5

One of the few Chelsea players to cut an anonymous figure in attack. Was withdrawn for Christian Pulisic, who looked a far more lively presence.

Christian Pulisic: 8

Scored shortly his introduction from the bench and Chelsea’s attack looked instantly better after his arrival in a dominant 10-minute spell in which the visitors’ had three goals disallowed including one effort from the American.

Hakim Ziyech: 7

Made an instant impression from the bench by setting up Chelsea’s third goal for Pulisic with a run and cross from the right wing after skinning Caglar Soyuncu.







