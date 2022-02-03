Frank: Bees might have to wait for Eriksen

Thomas Frank admits it could be weeks before Christian Eriksen is ready to make his debut for Brentford.

The 29-year-old, whose move to west London on a deal until the end of the season was confirmed on deadline day, has not played since suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s match against Finland at Euro 2020 last June.

Eriksen is due to link-up with the team for training on Monday, when Frank – who has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss his team’s FA Cup clash at Everton on Saturday unless he returns two negative tests – says he will soon have a much clearer idea of when the midfielder could make his return.







“Christian has got a solid physical foundation and he’s been doing all sorts of tests of course,” the Bees boss said.

“He’s been running a lot, training a lot. His foundation is fine but that’s one thing. Another thing is to get up to that match intensity that we need and it’s actually more or less impossible for me to say when he will be available.

“I think I’ll be much more clearer on Monday when I’ve seen him and worked with him and talked with his physical coach.

“Of course I hope it’s weeks. I hope a few weeks, but I don’t know.”







