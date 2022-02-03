Brentford keeper Raya could return against Everton

David Raya could return to action for Brentford in their FA Cup clash with Everton on Saturday.

The goalkeeper has not featured since October due to a knee injury but played over an hour in a behind-closed-doors friendly with Aston Villa earlier this week.

Josh Dasilva, who is yet to play for Thomas Frank’s side this season because of a hip injury, also played and scored in the friendly and is nearing a return to first-team action.







“Both of them played in a friendly against Aston Villa on Tuesday and both of them played around 65 minutes, so that was very positive,” Bees boss Frank said.

“David looked his normal self so now I just need to speak to my staff and our goalkeeping coach about potentially starting him on Saturday. Let’s see.

“For Josh Dasilva that was his third game. He played 45 and 45 for the B team or in a similar friendly like this one. Now he’s played 65 and scored a goal.

“I watched the game back. There’s a bit on the intensity and the pressing game before he’s up to his normal level but that was very positive and I would say we’ve managed to ‘sign’ three players this January window – Raya, Dasilva and Eriksen.”







