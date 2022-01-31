Bees defender Racic heads to HB Køge on loan

Brentford defender Luka Racic has joined Danish side HB Køge on loan.

The 22-year-old will spend the rest of the season at former Liverpool defender Daniel Agger’s side.

He has played nine games for the Bees since joining the club in 2018 from FC Copenhagen and spent the first half of last season on loan at Northampton Town.

Phil Giles, Brentford’s director of football, said: “Luka has not played a lot of football since his loan at Northampton came to an end and this is a great opportunity for him to get time in meaningful matches.”







