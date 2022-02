Brentford striker Marcus Forss has joined Hull City on loan until the end of the season.

Forss has made 12 appearances for the Bees this season and has scored six times – four of which came against Oldham Athletic in the EFL Cup.

The Finn scored eight goals in last season’s promotion campaign and is joining a Hull side that sits 19th in the Championship and has recently appointed a new manager in Shota Arveladze.