Chelsea close to deals for Havertz, Chilwell and Silva

Chelsea are close to agreeing deals to sign Kai Havertz and Ben Chilwell.

The Blues are in advanced talks to sign winger Havertz from Bayer Leversuken and appear to be moving towards an agreement with Leicester for England left-back Chilwell.







And Chelsea are also set to sign veteran centre-back Thiago Silva.

The out-of-contract Brazilian, 35, is leaving Paris St-Germain and is expected to sign a one-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has been keen to radically improve his squad and has long wanted to bring in a left-back.

Chilwell, 23, has been the club’s first-choice option and is likely to cost around £50m.

The deal to bring Havertz, 21, to the Bridge would be worth up to £90m.

He has made it clear he wants to make the move to west London – and the transfer could be wrapped up by the end of this week.







