Chelsea set to finalise Thiago Silva deal



Chelsea are expected to complete a deal to sign Thiago Silva later today.

The veteran centre-back, 35, is moving to west London on a free transfer after eight years at Paris St-Germain, where his contract recently expired.







He is due to undergo a medical in Milan and is expected to join the Blues on a one-year contract with the option of a second year.

Brazil international Silva is then expected to fly to London and begin a 14-day period of self-isolation in line with current laws regarding coronavirus.

After that, he will join up with Frank Lampard’s squad.

Chelsea boss Lampard has been keen to bolster the centre of his defence, which was a problem area last season.

He has brought in the left-back he wanted, with Chelsea having yesterday sealed the signing of Ben Chilwell from Leicester City.







