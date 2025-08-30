‘We’ll adapt, no problem’ says Stephan after QPR’s change of style pays off

​Julien Stephan admitted a change of tactics was needed to deliver his first win as QPR head coach.

Late goals from Koki Saito and Richard Kone secured a 3-1 victory against Charlton – a week after Rangers were humiliated 7-1 by Coventry.

Frenchman Stephan promised after that debacle that his team would look very different in the derby at Loftus Road.

He delivered on that promise, making a number of changes and introducing a more direct style of play.

Like his predecessor Marti Cifuentes, Stephan has had to adapt to the Championship after a difficult start.

Stephan explained: “I said after the game against Coventry that we would have a completely different team. Yes, it was an adaptation. Not a transformation but an adaptation.

​”We had a different style of play and sometimes you need to use more long balls. It’s a tough league and we want to improve.

“In the Championship we learn with each game and it’s important to adapt sometimes. If we have to adapt then we will adapt, no problem. I think we learned from the last game.

“​Congratulations to the players. It’s not easy to switch after a game last week to a good feeling and good performance.

“After the last game it was a very good week to know more about each player and all the resources we have in the club.

“I also want to congratulate all the staff, who did a very good job all week, and the (senior) management also. Everybody stayed very united. It’s a very good win, so congratulations to everybody.”

Rob Apter equalised after Paul Smyth’s early opener put Rangers ahead.

Saito, signed on a permanent deal this week, restored the lead after combining with fellow substitute Esquerdinha, and Kone scored with virtually the last kick of the game.

Rayan Kolli and Rumarn Burrell also made an impact in attack after coming on.

“I want to congratulate all the players, but especially the players who came on,” Stephan added.

“The players on the bench at the beginning did very well in the last 30 minutes. They brought us a lot of energy and quality.”