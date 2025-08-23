Stephan apologises to QPR fans after humiliating defeat

Julien Stephan issued an apology to QPR fans after the humiliation at Coventry and promised a radical improvement.

Rangers produced an absolutely disgusting performance in a 7-1 defeat and are still yet to win under the new head coach.

And the Frenchman said: “This is a moment to say that I want to apologise to our fans for the result and the performance. It was unacceptable.

“I am the first responsible because I am the manager of the team and this is my responsibility.

“I just want to say to them that we will react very quickly and we will see another QPR team next week against Charlton.

“We just have to deal with the situation now. It’s finished. It’s over. We can’t change anything. The score is the score.

“It’s a huge defeat and a very bad feeling, but I promise the fans that next week we will see a completely different team.

“We need to react for them first. Reaction now – just reaction. This is a big challenge.”

Rangers will face Charlton at home next weekend in their final match before the international break.

Stephan’s side now already have the worst goal difference in the Championship and another failure next time out could leave them bottom of the table.

But Stephan insisted: “A derby at home, with all our fans, is the best game for us to react.

“We will see the reaction of the players and the character and personality. We will learn a lot from this game.

“We have to stay united. In this situation it’s so easy to say ‘This is your fault, this is your fault, this is your fault.’ This is, first, my fault. I am responsible. I am the manager and the first responsibility is with me.

“This game is (down to) me. Now we will prepare for the next game and show that we are able to do better and show qualities to succeed and have a good result against Charlton.”

Richard Kone scored a stoppage-time consolation for Rangers – the striker’s first goal since a recent move from Wycombe – but nothing can detract from the horrendous nature of the result.

And the injuries continue – Jimmy Dunne returned and Jonathan Varane was back in the starting line-up, but Ilias Chair faces another spell on the sidelines after suffering another injury in training ahead of the trip to the West Midlands.

In a separate interview, a bullish Stephan told BBC London: “I can promise one thing: it will be a completely different game next week against Charlton. We will react for sure next week.

“We did a lot of mistakes today. It’s unacceptable. We will think about the next week and how we can react.

“This is a big challenge. This is the first time in my career I have to deal with a score like this, but in football you learn a lot.

“I just want to promise that next week it will be completely different and you will see a completely different team.”