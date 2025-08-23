Diabolical QPR thrashed by Coventry

Coventry 7 Wright (12′, 37′)

Thomas-Asante (23′)

Rudoni (35, 43′)

Torp (47, 66′) QPR 1 Kone (90’+1)





QPR were humiliated in what will go down as one of the club’s worst-ever performances.

Coventry ran riot and were helped by some abysmal defending from Rangers, who are still yet to win under new head coach Julien Stephan and were an unforgivable shambles.

And the injuries continue – Jimmy Dunne returned and Jonathan Varane was back in the starting line-up, but Ilias Chair faces another spell on the sidelines after suffering another injury in training ahead of the trip to the West Midlands.

Richard Kone scored a stoppage-time consolation for Rangers – the striker’s first goal since a recent move from Wycombe – but nothing can detract from the horrendous nature of the result.

Kone nudged the ball in after Liam Morrison had headed Karamoko Dembele’s right-wing free-kick back across goal.

Coventry were five up by half-time, partly thanks to QPR’s embarrassing attempts to play the ball out of defence.

For the opening goal, centre-back Liam Kitching strolled into the Rangers half and found Victor Torp, who in turn found Milan van Ewijk on the right. Van Ewijk played a first-time ball across to Haji Wright, who netted from 12 yards out.

Then Kieran Morgan’s awful pass across to Steve Cook went straight to Brandon Thomas-Asante, who fired home.

Morgan then played Dembele into trouble and he was dispossessed by Matt Grimes, who drove forward and set up Rudoni, whose shot looped up and in after deflecting off Cook.

The fourth goal also came after Rangers had given the ball away. This time Thomas-Asante held off Cook and teed up Wright, who tucked away his second.

Rudoni’s low shot into the bottom corner from near the edge of the penalty area a couple of minutes before half-time made it five.

It was six a couple of minutes after the interval. Morrison, Junne and Nicolas Madsen all failed to properly clear and the ball ended up falling to Torp, who got his first and Coventry’s sixth.

Torp’s 30-yard strike completed the rout.

QPR: Walsh; Dunne (Mbengue 62), Cook, Morrison, Esquerdinha (Kone 46); Varane (Adamson 69), Field, Morgan (Madsen 46); Dembele, Kolli (Smyth 62); Burrell.

Subs not used: Nardi, Akindileni, Bennie, Vale.