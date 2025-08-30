Late goals give QPR first win under Stephan

QPR 3 Smyth (8′)

Saito (84′)

Kone (90′ +7) Charlton 1 Apter (54′)



​Late goals from Koki Saito and Richard Kone gave QPR their first win under Julien Stephan.

Rob Apter hauled the visitors level after Paul Smyth’s early ​opener had put Rangers ahead.

But new signing Saito restored the lead on 84 minutes after combining with fellow substitute Esquerdinha, and Kone scored with virtually the last kick of the game.

Brazilian youngster Esquerdinh​a won the ball from Tyreece Campbell and released Saito, who beautifully side-stepped his way past Lloyd Jones before slotting into the bottom corner.

And when Esquerdinha’s clearance in the final seconds was flicked on by Rumarn Burrell, Kone strolled through to score his second goal in as many matches since the striker’s recent move from Wycombe​.

Rangers, clearly determined to show a strong response to a 7-1 humiliation at Coventry last weekend, made a high-tempo start and were rewarded with a goal after just eight minutes.

Harvey Vale pulled the ball back from the right towards Kone, whose clever dummy enabled Smyth to arrive behind him and fire past keeper Thomas Kaminski.

The goal came shortly after Karamoko Dembele missed a great chance for Rangers, scuffing a shot straight at Kaminski from close range after exchanging passes with Jonathan Varane.

Kaminski prevented a second Rangers goal by keeping out Nicolas Madsen’s free-kick – and after that Charlton began to impose themselves.

​They went close to equalising when Josh Edwards delivered an excellent ball in from the left to find Miles Leaburn, whose half-volley at the far post hit the bar.

QPR also hit the woodwork before the interval. Madsen’s ball into the box was headed by Jimmy Dunne towards Vale, whose header skimmed the outside of the post.

Aside from that scare, however, Charlton seemed to be turning the screw – and they levelled nine minutes after the interval.

Campbell crossed from the left and Apter’s shot wasn’t cleanly-struck but bounced up off the ground, over R’s defender Amadou Mbengue, past keeper Joe Walsh and into the far corner.

Walsh then saved with his legs to deny the lively Campbell as the Addicks continued to have the upper hand.

But Rangers regrouped and threatened at the other end when Liam Morrison’s overhead kick following Vale’s corner ended up on the top of the net.

Both teams pushed for a late winner but Japanese winger Saito, already a popular figure among QPR fans, got the all-important goal.

Saito, who spent last season on loan from Lommel, was signed permanently from the Belgian club this week and his immediate impact is exactly what Stephan​ needed after a difficult start for the head coach, who delivered on his promise of an empahtic response to the Coventry debacle.

QPR: Walsh; Dunne, Mbengue, Morrison, Norrington-Davies (Esquerdinha 68); Varane (Hayden 81), Madsen; Dembele (Saito 59), Vale (Burrell 68), Smyth (Kolli 46); Kone.

Subs not used: Nardi, Cook, Field, Morgan.