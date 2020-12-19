Warburton on thin ice at QPR after poor run continues

Mark Warburton’s future as QPR manager is in doubt following Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Wycombe.

The result extended Rangers’ winless run to seven matches and they have won just one of their past 10.







The club’s hierarchy are now reviewing Warburton’s position, and potential options should they decide to make a change either now or after the Christmas period if results have not improved.

Those options could be limited by a number of factors, including the Covid-19 situation and financial restrictions the club are currently hampered by.

Warburton’s contract expires at the end of the season.

He took over in May 2019 and enjoyed a solid first campaign at the helm, with his team finishing 13th in the Championship.

This season has been a struggle, with Ebere Eze, Jordan Hugill and Nahki Wells – the main sources of goals last term – having all moved on.

Recent results and performances have caused concern and left Rangers 19th in the table, just four points above the relegation zone.

It could lead to Warburton losing his job and assistant manager John Eustace being placed in caretaker charge.







