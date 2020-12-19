Late Wycombe goal denies struggling QPR

Wycombe 1 QPR 1 29' McCarthy (og) 88' Mehmeti

A late strike from Anis Mehmeti earned Wycombe a deserved point as QPR’s poor run of form continued.

Rangers led through a first-half own goal by Jason McCarthy and looked to have weathered an aerial barrage from the home side relatively well before the Albanian striker squeezed the ball past Seny Dieng from the edge of the area two minutes from time.

The draw was the least Gareth Ainsworth’s side deserved as they missed two gilt-edged chances through Scott Kashket and could have had a penalty when a Joe Jacobson corner appeared to hit Rob Dickie on the shoulder.

Rangers almost found themselves trailing after five minutes when an unmarked Kashket shot straight at keeper Dieng when an aimless, upfield pass from Nico Hamalainen gifted possession to the home side.

After knocking the ball forward, Wycombe won a throw-in off the full-back which was hurled towards the head of Akinfenwa, but Kashkent failed to turn home from six yards out.

Boosted by the early let off, Rangers went close to scoring with a Geoff Cameron piledriver from distance that was parried by Scott Alsopp.

But the opening goal did come in somewhat fortuitous fashion when Lyndon Dykes and Ilias Chair linked up well on the right and the Moroccan’s low cross was turned into his own net by McCarthy.

Despite having plenty of the ball, Rangers’ lack of quality in midfield was clear as possession was squandered with alarming regularity with few genuine goalscoring chances created.

Kashket missed another sitter midway through the second half when he somehow headed over the bar after Dieng pushed away a David Wheeler shot.

But with the game drifting seemingly towards a gritty Rangers win, Wycombe scored when a move broke down upfield after substitute Macauley Bonne somehow turned the ball off for a throw-in after a low cross from Bright Osayi-Samuel.

The hosts subsequently broke forward and after Todd Kane stood off Mehmeti the former Norwich man saw his low shot from just inside the box creep past Dieng’s outstretched hand.

See also: Wycombe v QPR player ratings







