Wycombe v QPR player ratings

QPR were pegged back by Wycombe for a 1-1 draw at Adams Park in the first league meeting between the teams in 16 years. Here’s how we rated the Rangers’players.

Seny Dieng: 8

Enhanced his burgeoning reputation again with a crucial save after five minutes and was completely at ease with the Wycombe aerial bombardment as he caught the ball well and punched clear when he needed to confidently. Seemingly unsighted for the equaliser which crept inside his near post.









Todd Kane: 6

Enjoyed a solid game right up until the final two minutes when his failure to close down goalscorer Mehmeti allowed the substitute to fire home the equaliser. Aside from that, he used the ball well when he got forward and was neat and tidy in defence.

Rob Dickie: 8

Another accomplished display. Dealt comfortably with the physical challenge of Ade Akinfenwa and brought the ball out of defence with confidence. Unlucky to not be on the winning side.

Yoann Barbet: 6

Defensively good alongside Dickie, but in possession he was not as assured as he can be and has an awful habit of conceding soft free-kicks.

Nico Hamalainen: 5

A poor performance from the left-back, whose composure and decision making continue to be a concern. On the rare occasions he ventured forward two woeful crosses thwarted a pair of promising attacking opportunities and his tendency to get rid of the ball too quickly showed a player lacking belief.

Geoff Cameron: 5

Had one shot from distance that stung the palms of Scott Allsop, but Cameron was guilty of squandering possession too easily and is looking every year of 35 in what has been a punishing run of fixtures.

Dominic Ball: 6

A mixed performance that saw him do some things really well and others poorly. Like Cameron gave the ball away far too cheaply in the middle of the park. But his effort can never be faulted and one eye-catching run took the pressure off the defence from a corner that had caused confusion in the box.

Tom Carroll: 6

Showed some flashes of quality on the ball but was largely a peripheral figure in a physical encounter and was withdrawn in the second half.

Ilias Chair: 7

Deserves huge credit for his role in forcing the own goal with a good low cross and always looked the player most likely to make things happen before being taken off 10 minutes from time.

Bright Osayi-Samuel: 6

Looked short of confidence in what was a worrying performance from the talented 22-year-old, who failed to really test a defensively vulnerable Joe Jacobsen and only flashed his ability in small patches of the game.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

Battled hard and had no hesitation in dropping deep to pick up the ball in attempt to get things going such was the lack of service behind him. Was involved in the build-up to the goal and was better aerially than recent games. But never really had a goalscoring opportunity fall his way.

Macauley Bonne: 6

Came on for Chair and did little to bolster calls for him to start when he failed to get on the end of a cross to the back post from Osayi-Samuel and then when he did retrieve the loose ball, he somehow kicked it off for a throw-in which led to the equaliser.

Chris Willock: 6

Showed some good intent when he came on, but would benefit more in an attacking sense by being more direct when he has the ball at his feet. Rangers could do worse than playing him in a midfield playmaking role rather than as a winger.

See also: Late Wycombe goal denies struggling QPR







