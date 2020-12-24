Warburton shrugs off pressure and plans ‘very prudent January’ for QPR

Mark Warburton insists is unfazed by being under pressure following QPR’s poor results.

Manager Warburton’s position is under scrutiny after a run of seven matches without a win – and just one win in 10.







But he said: “When you’re in football, every game is pressure.

“If you’re winning games then you’re under pressure to keep on the winning run and if you’re losing games you’re under pressure to win the next one.

“That’s football. That’s what you’re paid for. You (journalists) have to create stories and do your job.”

Warburton is keen to add to his squad when the January transfer window opens.

However, he says QPR’s options will be limited by the financial problems facing many clubs because of the Covid-19 situation.

Warburton said: “We’ve got to look at our squad, we know that. We’re very tight.

“But it will be about the financial landscape. There’s no supporters coming in, so the financial landscape will not improve.

“It’s going to have to be a very prudent January – smart business.

“Don’t expect any grandstand £5m signing from QPR as that won’t be happening.”







