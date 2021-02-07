Warburton on QPR win, Dickie’s progress, Dykes injury and a potential loan move for Bettache



QPR manager Mark Warburton speaks at his post-match press conference after Saturday’s 1-0 win at home to Blackburn.

He praises Rob Dickie – who was given a tough afternoon by Rovers forward Adam Armstrong – as well as Yoann Barbet, whose second-half goal secured the points.

Warburton also suggests he would still like young midfielder Faysal Bettache to out on loan in order to pick up more first-team experience.

Meanwhile, Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray said he had felt Dickie was a potential weakness in the Rangers side which the visitors could exploit.







