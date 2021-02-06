Relieved Warburton savours ‘big win for QPR’

QPR manager Mark Warburton was relieved to see his team finally pick up a home win.

Yoann Barbet’s second-half goal secured Rangers’ fourth victory in their past five matches – and their first goal in six home games.







Their previous three wins had all been away from the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, where they had lost three consecutive matches and five of their past six.

“We’ve had some good performances here and not won,” Warburton said.

“We’ve been working really hard as a team and the players deserve so much credit for that.

“It’s about getting your rewards. We got a scrappy goal – that’s no goal of the month contender, that’s for sure. But it’s an important three points.”

An alarming slump had seen Rangers drop as low as 20th in the Championship table, but their recent revival has lifted them to 16th.

Warburton added: “This division is all about consistency. If you can get some wins you can go from 18th to eighth very quickly.

“That was a typical Championship game. It wasn’t pretty at times.

“So many games are decided by the odd goal. You don’t see too many threes, fours and fives going in, because teams work each other out.

“Two teams who like to play football I felt negated each other. But it was a game you have to win.

“Blackburn are a tough team. That’s a big win for QPR.”







