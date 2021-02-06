QPR v Blackburn player ratings

QPR ended their poor run of form at home with a gritty 1-0 win over Blackburn at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.

Seny Dieng: 8

Another strong performance from the Swiss stopper. Made a super save to tip over an Adam Armstrong free-kick in the first half and dominated his box well, claiming every cross. Made a rare mistake in the second half when he dropped a relatively easy-looking shot, but was rescued by Lee Wallace’s timely block.









Rob Dickie: 8

Won’t face a better player this season than the lightning-quick Armstrong, who had gave him a torrid time earlier in the season. Has improved so much since then and just about shaded this contest after a difficult first half. Made a brilliant goal-line block to deny Lewis Holtby in the second half.

Geoff Cameron: 8

Aside from one poor pass in the first half the skipper delivered a strong performance, won his headers well and played his role in keeping a clean sheet.

Yoann Barbet: 8

Scored the winner from close range as he continued his fine recent run of form. Made several good interceptions and bailed out Wallace with two timely challenges when Blackburn were in dangerous positions.

Todd Kane: 6

Missed a very presentable chance to score in the first half when he side-footed wide from close range, and was not given anywhere near the space he was afforded by Watford on Monday largely due to the threat of Armstrong. Defended solidly.

Dominic Ball: 8

A terrific performance from the wholehearted midfielder, who took one for the team with an early booking to prevent a Blackburn attack. But he never let that affect his game and he worked his socks off.

Ilias Chair: 8

The diminutive Moroccan was constantly involved in attacking areas and worked so hard defensively as Rangers hung on for an excellent three points.

Stefan Johansen: 7

Another solid display from the Norwegian, who worked so hard against Blackburn’s energetic midfield, making tackles and using the ball well. Ran himself to a standstill and was replaced with 20 minutes remaining.

Lee Wallace: 7

Constantly targeted by Blackburn’s mobile attack and under pressure he was shaky early in the game. But to his credit, he improved and made one vital challenge inside the six-yard box after Dieng’s error.

Charlie Austin: 6

Saw little in the way of clear-cut chances but had one effort blocked on the line. Worked hard against a physical defensive pairing of Darragh Lenihan and Jarrad Branthwaite. Was effective when he dropped deep looking for the ball. Withdrawn 15 minutes from time.

Lyndon Dykes: 5

Got little change from a rugged Blackburn defence, won little in the air and his hold up play was poor. Forced off after being dazed by the arm of Lenihan in an aerial challenge.

Macauley Bonne: 6

Saw little of the ball after coming on as a late substitute as Rangers dug in defensively to hold off a fast-finishing Rovers.

Faysal Battache: 7

Thrown on in centre midfield for the last 20 minutes in place of Johansen and the youngster didn’t let his side down. Made some good challenges and dug in to help the defence.

Albert Adomah: 6

Came on for Dykes and was a useful outlet with his pace as Rangers were forced on the back foot late in the game.







