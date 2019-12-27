Warburton eyes loan signings and predicts ‘very low-key’ January for QPR

Mark Warburton says he does not expect QPR to be busy during next month’s transfer window.

Manager Warburton radically overhauled the squad during the summer and has suggested he will primarily focus on the loan market.

“I think January will be very low-key for us in terms of spending money. It’s important that the club stays on a firm foundation,” he told Sky Sports.

“Use the loan market wisely if we can, add one or two if we can, but it’s about a long-term project and hopefully we can get the firm foundations to build and take the club to a good place.

“We’re probably one of the five or six lowest budgets in the division, which is fine. You deal with it and you work hard together.”

Rangers, beaten 1-0 at Reading on Boxing Day, are at home to Hull City on Sunday.







