Reading v QPR player ratings

QPR were unlucky in a 1-0 defeat at Reading. Here’s how we rated each R’s player.

Joe Lumley: 7

Beaten by a cracking strike from John Swift. Produced a double save in the first half and in the second did well to push away a shot from Lucas João.

Todd Kane: 6

Offered little of note before a superb injury-time cross which nearly led to an equaliser by Jordan Hugill.

Grant Hall: 7

Had a decent game at the back but missed a good chance to score when he headed wide in the second half.

Toni Leistner: 6

Steady alongside Hall. Kept things simple and was imposing in the air.

Ryan Manning: 6

Quiet before getting forward to good effect during a second-half rally by Rangers.

Geoff Cameron: 5

Nowhere near effective enough in midfield, where Charlie Adam pulled the strings for Reading and the home side were frequently able to attack Rangers’ back four with relative ease.

Luke Amos: 6

Unable to impose himself but showed flashes of his ability, including a fine ball out to the right to Kane.

Bright Osayi-Samuel: 5

Exciting – but this game showed he still has improving to do. Wasteful, giving away possession a number of times, and his failure to tee up Jordan Hugill soon enough led to the striker being offside when he netted after eventually receiving the ball. But Osayi-Samuel did manage to find Ebere Eze when Rangers very nearly equalised after the pair combined.

Marc Pugh: 5

Offered very little before going off and arguably does not have the legs at this stage of his career to play in the role he was deployed in behind Jordan Hugill.

Ebere Eze: 7

Not at his best but still QPR’s stand-out player. An outrageous piece of skill after combining with Osayi-Samuel deserved a goal but Eze was denied by a goal-line clearance on a frustrating night.

Jordan Hugill: 7

The unfortunate Hugill had a goal disallowed and, in injury time, smashed Kane’s cross straight at the face of keeper Raphael Cabral. A goal would have been a just reward for a hardworking display up front, where he was often isolated, although he arguably should have done better when he was denied by Raphael when following up after Ilias Chair hit the bar.

Ilias Chair: 7

Did well after coming and was desperately unlucky when his shot from near the edge of the penalty area struck the woodwork after he had controlled the ball beautifully.

Matt Smith: 6

Neat and tidy after coming on for Cameron.







