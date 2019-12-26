‘Heated words’ after QPR defeat – Warburton

Mark Warburtion said QPR’s players were deeply frustrated after the 1-0 defeat at Reading.

Rangers went close to equalising but John Swift’s long-range strike was enough to give the Royals the points.





Warburton, whose side face Hull on Sunday, said: “There’s a few heated words in the dressing room – the players are angry.

“I don’t mind that. It has to hurt to lose a game of football. To lose after creating that many chances really hurts.

“So I don’t mind heated words, but channel them in the right way. Channel the anger and put in a good performance against Hull.”

Ebere Eze and Jordan Hugill went close for the R’s, as did Ilias Chair, who hit the bar.

Manager Warburton said: “We created numerous chances and we’ve got to score. That’s really typical of the last few weeks.”

