Unlucky QPR suffer defeat at Reading
Reading 1 QPR 0
John Swift’s strike condemned QPR to a Boxing Day defeat at the Madejski Stadium.
Former Chelsea youngster Swift scored with a superb 30-yard effort seven minutes into the second half.
A sublime moment of skill by Ebere Eze almost resulted in an equaliser for Rangers and Ilias Chair hit the bar.
After exchanging passes with Bright Osayi-Samuel, Eze outrageously turned away from Liam Moore and poked the ball past keeper Rafael Cabral only for Michael Morrison to clear off the line.
Chair, on as a substitute, fired against the woodwork after beautifully controlling the ball near the edge of the penalty area – and Rafael kept out Jordan Hugill’s follow-up.
In the first half, Hugill stretched to nudge the ball into the net after being belatedly found by Osayi-Samuel.
The goal was ruled out for offside – much to Hugill’s frustration as he would have been onside had Osayi-Samuel released the ball sooner.
And in the final minute of the match, Hugill met Todd Kane’s right-wing cross only for the ball to hit Rafael in the face.
Subs not used: Barnes, Scowen, Ball, Wallace.