Strikerless QPR draw with Cardiff in friendly

QPR played without a recognised striker in a pre-season friendly against Cardiff City on Wednesday afternoon.

Rangers came back from two down to draw 2-2 at their training ground in Heston, where Karamoko Dembele and Jaylan Pearman scored for the hosts.

Dembele reduced the deficit with a strike from near the edge of the box and recent signing Pearman equalised in the second half after being set up by fellow Australian Daniel Bennie.

Liam Morrison and Nicolas Madsen returned to action following recent injuries and there was also a second-half outing for 19-year-old defender Noah McCann, who is fit again after an injury lay-off.

With Michael Frey and Rayan Kolli out injured, QPR were also minus Charlie Kelman, Zan Celar and Alfie Lloyd.

It meant that youngster Emmerson Sutton, usually a winger, started as a centre-forward before being replaced by Bennie – who recently featured at right-back.

Luton have made an offer for Kelman and there has also been an approach for him from Major League Soccer outfit Charlotte FC.

QPR, meanwhile, want to add a striker to their squad this summer and are looking at a number of options, including Schalke’s Pape Meïssa Ba and Colchester United youngster Samson Tovide.

Lloyd is set to leave the club on loan.

QPR: Nardi; Adamson (Dunne 68), Mbengue (Morrison 45), Cook (Akindileni 45), Larkeche (McCann 68); Field (Morgan 73), Vale (Tuck 68); Poku (Pearman 68), Dembele (Madsen 68), Richards (Talla 46); Sutton (Bennie 68).