Several candidates as QPR look to install new manager

QPR could install a new manager by the end of next week.

Rangers are looking for a replacement for Mark Warburton, having decided not to renew his contract.

The club want to appoint an up-and-coming manager with a background in developing young players.







Newport County’s James Rowberry, 37, and MK Dons’ Liam Manning, 36, fit that bill and are among those of interest.

Karl Robinson is also under consideration and there is support among the Rangers hierarchy for Gareth Ainsworth.

Oxford United boss Robinson, 41, was previously considered by QPR and is again a potential candidate.

Former R’s winger Ainsworth, 49, is a hugely popular figure among fans and has spent almost 10 years as manager of Wycombe, who face Sunderland in the League One play-off final on Saturday.

A win at Wembley would see Ainsworth take the Chairboys into the Championship for the second time.

Several coaches from outside the UK have expressed an interest in the position.

Neither Sol Campbell nor Tim Sherwood, who have both been strongly linked with the job, are in the running.







