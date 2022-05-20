QPR youngsters get new deals but Ramkilde’s exit is confirmed

Stephen Duke-McKenna and goalkeeper Murphy Mahoney are among QPR players to have been given new contracts, while Marco Ramkilde is among a number to be released.

Former Denmark Under-19 striker Ramkilde joined the club in March 2020 on a free transfer from AaB having suffered from a series of injuries in his homeland, and made a first-team appearance off the bench later that season in the final match of the campaign, at West Brom.







However, his injury woes surfaced once again in his first full season at Rangers and he was handed another contract 12 months ago as the club gave him the another opportunity to prove himself.

But Ramkilde was unable to get fit as a series of problems hindered his progress and the 24-year-old was among 11 players let go by Rangers on Friday.

Amrit Bansal-McNulty, Shiloh Remy, Kayden Williams-Lowe and Kai Woolard-Innocent are also among the other players being released.

An option to extend striker Sinclair Armstrong’s contract was taken up some time ago.

Former Everton trainee Duke-Mckenna, 21, (pictured above) has impressed while out on loan at National League side Torquay, scoring three times, and scored in the penalty shootout win over his former club in the League Cup.

Mahoney, 20, was twice thrust into the first team this season because of injuries, playing in defeats by Preston and Sheffield United.

Both have had their contracts extended by another year along with Aaron Drewe, Dillon De Silva, Joseph Ajose, Hamzad Kargbo, Trent Mahorn, Isaac Pitbaldo and Steven Bala.

Former Newcastle junior Stan Flaherty, Irish goalkeeper Harry Halwax, and Rafferty Pedder, who joined from Spurs midway through the season, have signed new one-year contracts, with the option of a further year weighted in the club’s favour.

Striker Sean Adarkwa, who missed much of last season through injury after joining from West Ham, has signed a new short-term contract until December.

The full list of players being released is as follows:

Brandon Aveiro

Amrit Bansal-McNulty

Nathan Carlyle

Franklin Domi

Jake Frailing

Max Little

Tom Middlehurst

Marco Ramkilde

Shiloh Remy

Kayden Williams-Lowe

Kai Woollard-Innocent







