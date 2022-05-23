QPR will look to speak to Ainsworth about manager’s job

QPR will this week look to speak to Gareth Ainsworth about the vacant manager’s job.

The former R’s winger, 49, is a hugely popular figure among fans and there is some support among the club’s hierarchy for appointing him following the recent departure of Mark Warburton.

Rangers want to install an up-and-coming manager with a background in developing players.







Newport County’s James Rowberry, 37, and MK Dons’ Liam Manning, 36, fit that bill and are also among those of interest.

Karl Robinson is under consideration as well.

Oxford United boss Robinson, 41, was previously considered by QPR and is again a potential candidate.

Several coaches from outside the UK have expressed an interest in the position.

Neither Sol Campbell nor Tim Sherwood, who have both been strongly linked with the job, are in the running.

The Blackburn-born Ainsworth has spent almost 10 years as manager of Wycombe, who lost to Sunderland in the League One play-off final on Saturday.

They were struggling in League Two when he took over in 2012 and against all odds he took them up two divisions to the Championship and almost kept them there last season.

He spent almost seven years as a player at QPR, making 141 league appearances.

But he is a lifelong Blackburn fan and has been linked with the manager’s job at Ewood Park.







