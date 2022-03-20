QPR’s misery compounded by Willock injury blow

QPR boss Mark Warburton has admitted he is “less optimistic” of a quick return for Chris Willock.

Rangers’ appalling 3-1 loss at home to Peterborough was their fourth defeat in five matches and they have dropped to eighth in the table.

And their misery has been compounded by a scan indicating that Willock’s hamstring problem is worse than initially thought.







Willock limped out of the midweek defeat at Nottingham Forest and Rangers were hopeful he would be fit again sooner rather than later.

Stefan Johansen and Lee Wallace missed the loss against Posh with minor knocks.

“It’s tough with injuries at the moment,” Warburton said.

“No excuses – there’s enough quality within the squad – but injuries right now are challenging.”

Warburton admitted angry home fans had every right to jeer his team after Sunday’s game.

He said: “Those boos must hurt. They should hurt every player and every staff member to a man – and I’m sure it does.

“They care passionately. That will hurt. But the punters are right to boo.​”​

A triple substitution by Warburton in the second half did not go down with many in the crowd.

Goalscorer Luke Amos and striker Andre Gray were taken off along with Andre Dozzell, with Jeff Hendrick, George Thomas and Charlie Austin sent on.

Warburton explained: “We needed someone to get on the ball. It was pinging around and we didn’t take care of the football.

“Andre (Gray) has played 90, 77 and 90 minutes and been great for us. We’ve got to be careful. When they haven’t played that much football for a long time all that happens is they go into fatigue.

“We’ve suffered (with injuries) this season and have suffered again with Chris Willock and David Marshall, and we had Lee Wallace out for weeks and Sam McCallum having surgery – you’ve got to be so careful.

“We’ve got an outstanding medical team. You can ignore them, but if you do you do so at your peril. So that was the Andre Gray situation.

“Then it was about getting energy going forward. Luke scored a great goal, but I didn’t think we were threatening their keeper. I thought George might do that.

“I thought Jeff might be that one to get on the ball for us and that George might stretch them.”







