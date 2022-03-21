QPR’s Eustace gets Republic of Ireland role

QPR assistant manager John Eustace has been named assistant coach of the Republic of Ireland national team.

Eustace will continue in his current role at QPR and link up with the Republic for international fixtures.

He will join Stephen Kenny’s staff ahead of the friendly matches against Belgium and Lithuania later this month and will work with the team during the 2024 European Championship qualifying campaign.







“I’m delighted to join the Republic of Ireland coaching staff and excited to link up with the squad this week for the matches against Belgium and Lithuania,” Eustace said.

“The opportunity to join Stephen Kenny’s coaching staff is an exciting prospect and I’m looking forward to working with this young group of players.”







