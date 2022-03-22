QPR star Willock to miss rest of season

Chris Willock will miss the rest of the season, QPR have confirmed.

Willock suffered a hamstring injury during the recent defeat at Nottingham Forest.

Rangers were initially hopeful the problem was not overly serious and that he would be able to return to action sooner rather than later.







However, manager Mark Warburton admitted at the weekend that he had become “less optimistic” following a scan.

And the club announced on Tuesday that Willock needs surgery and will miss the remainder of the campaign along with keeper David Marshall, who was also injured during the Forest game.







