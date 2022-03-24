QPR youngsters set for loan moves

A number of QPR youngsters are in line for loan moves ahead of Thursday’s National League transfer deadline.

Striker Hamzad Kargbo, who was previously on loan at Southend, is on course to join Oxford City.







Southend, meanwhile, are set to bring in centre-back Joe Gubbins, who has made three first-team appearances for the R’s.

There has been interest in several other players, including defender Kai Woollard-Innocent.

Aldershot, Boreham Wood, Eastleigh – where he was previously on loan – and Woking are in the running to sign him.







