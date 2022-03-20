Dismal QPR beaten at home by struggling Peterborough

QPR 1 Peterborough 3 9' Amos 39' Clarke-Harris 53' Clarke-Harris (pen) 54' Marriott

QPR’s slump continued with a dismal defeat at home to struggling Peterborough.

Jonson Clarke-Harris scored two of the visitors’ goals – one of them from the penalty spot – and Jack Marriott’s stunning strike sealed Posh’s first win since Grant McCann’s recent appointment as manager, taking them off the bottom of the Championship.

Luke Amos gave Rangers the lead after just nine minutes.







Amos robbed Jack Taylor, exchanged passes with ​Andre Gray​ and then fired a low shot beyond keeper David Cornell and into the corner of the net from 25 yards.

Rangers seemed to be in control and went close to scoring again when Ilias Chair drove an effort narrowly wide before Albert Adomah’s cross was headed against the bar by Gray.

The game might have panned out very differently had that gone in, but from there it all went wrong for Mark Warburton’s side.

Peterborough equalised six minutes before half-time when Dion Sanderson allowed Marriott to turn away from him and shoot from the right-hand side of the penalty area.

Kieren Westwood parried the shot but Clarke-Harris was first to loose ball and blasted past Sam Field on the line.

And two goals in the space of as many minutes early in the second half left the home fans stunned.

Clarke-Harris slotted in a 53rd-minute spot-kick after Jimmy Dunne had tripped Joe Ward, before another error by on-loan Wolves defender Sanderso​n​ led to Marriott doubling Posh’s lead in emp​h​athic fashion.

Marriott squirmed away from Sanderson and sent an unstoppable shot beyond Westwood and into the far corner via the inside of the post.

Stuttering Rangers, who have lost four of their past five matches and six of the past 10, never looked like launching a comeback and have major problems.

Westwood, who had been without a club since leaving Sheffield Wednesday last summer, was making his debut after being signed this week because four Rangers keepers – Seny Dieng, David Marshall, Jordan Archer and Joe Walsh – are all out injured.

With striker Lyndon Dykes also sidelined, Rangers have been struggling and both ends of the pitch and this defeat saw them drop to eighth in the table.

Peterborough’s win moves them above Derby and was their third against QPR this season, having beaten them at home in both the league and FA Cup.

QPR: Westwood; Dunne, Dickie, Sanderson; Adomah, Field, Dozzell (Hendrick 57), Amos (Austin 57), McCallum; Chair; Gray (Thomas 58).

Subs not used: Mahoney, Odubajo, Barbet, Ball.







