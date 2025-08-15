QPR to receive news on Dunne and Poku

QPR are this morning due to receive news on Jimmy Dunne and Kwame Poku.

Both players have been assessed this week to determine the extent of their respective injuries.

Captain Dunne missed Rangers’ opening Championship match of the season, against Preston, with a worrying hip problem.

Summer signing Poku made his debut in the 1-1 draw and was taken off during the second half.

Striker Michael Frey has also been unavailable, while Jake Clarke-Salter is a long-term absentee.

West London Sport revealed this week that left-back Ziyad Larkeche would miss most, if not all, of the season after he was found to have suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage. The news was confirmed by the club on Thursday.

Larkeche, who had been earmarked for a run in the Rangers side, suffered the knee injury ahead of the Preston game.

Rangers are away to Watford on Saturday.