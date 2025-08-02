QPR to assess Dunne and Cook

Jimmy Dunne and Steve Cook could be injury doubts for QPR’s opening match of the season.

Both defenders went off early in the second half of Rangers’ pre-season friendly against Brentford.

Neither problem appeared to be overly serious and head coach Julien Stephan hopes they will be available for Saturday’s game against Preston.

The Frenchman said: “I don’t know. It’s too early to say. Let’s see. I’m not a doctor and I haven’t spoken to the doctor yet.

“I hope Jimmy will be OK because we stopped (him playing) quickly. For Cookie it was after a run, so I don’t know yet. I hope we can have these players available.”

Karamoko Dembele was withdrawn in the second half because of cramp.

QPR played without a recognised striker for the third friendly in a row, with the likes of Michael Frey and Zan Celar again unavailable.

It highlighted their lack of options up front as the new season approaches, although they are expected to complete the signing of at least one striker – Schalke’s Pape Meissa Ba – in the coming days.

Asked if he believes new signings are on the way, Stephan said: “I don’t know. My job is just to stay focused with the players available and I hope we will have two or three players who come back from injuries.

“I have just to stay focused with the players that are available to prepare them for the next game.

“So let’s see. Let’s see what happens with the transfer window. Now I just want to have my players on the (training) pitch and prepare with them for Preston.”