Brentford beat QPR in friendly

Brentford, without Yoane Wissa, beat QPR, who again started without a recognised striker, 1-0 in a pre-season friendly at Loftus Road.

Nathan Collins, who was named as Brentford’s new club captain earlier in the day, scored the only goal of the game, heading in Michael Kayote’s cross in only the second minute.

In previous years, these clubs met in pre-season with lower-division Brentford hosting their more prestigious neighbours.

The tables turned, with the Bees visiting Rangers as the Premier League side, underlined the different directions in which the clubs have been heading.

Brentford are encountering a testing summer, though, with previous captain Christian Norgaard and star forward Bryan Mbeumo having followed boss Thomas Frank out of the club.

Wissa reported for training this week, having recently left their pre-season camp in Portugal amid doubts over his future.

But he has not trained with the rest of the squad and is pushing for a move to Newcastle, who are keen to sign him.

QPR, meanwhile, played without a bona fide centre-forward for the third friendly in a row, with the likes of Michael Frey and Zan Celar again unavailable.

That highlighted Rangers’ lack of options up front as the new season approaches – they will begin their campaign next Saturday, at home to Preston – although they are expected to complete the signing of at least one striker – Schalke’s Pape Meissa Ba – in the coming days.

QPR: Walsh, Dunne (Adamson 54), Morrison, Cook (Pearman 54), Dembele (Vale 85), Field, Chair, Poku (Sutton 70), Morgan (Bennie 70), Larkeche, Madsen (Varane 70).

Brentford; Kelleher; Kayode (Roerslev 76), Ajer (Arthur 65), Collins (Stephenson 76), Henry (Hickey 65); Yarmoliuk (Onyeka 76), Jensen (Milamo 65), Damsgaard (Konak 76); Carvalho (Donovan 76), Lewis-Potter (Meghoma 76); Thiago (Peart-Harris 65).