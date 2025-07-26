Kelman to join Charlton from QPR

Charlie Kelman is joining Charlton from QPR.

Luton and Major League Soccer outfit Charlotte FC are among other clubs to have made approaches for the striker, but he wants to join the Addicks.

He will move for around £3m and the deal to take him to The Valley will include a 20% sell-on clause.

Kelman scored 21 League One goals on loan at Leyton Orient last season.

He moved to west London from Southend United in October 2020. He has had two spells on loan at Orient and also been on loan at Gillingham and Wigan.

QPR want to add a striker to their squad this summer and are looking at a number of options, including Schalke’s Pape Meïssa Ba and Colchester youngster Samson Tovide.

Talks have taken place with the German club about a potential deal for Ba, 28, to move to Loftus Road.

Ba, a Senegal international, joined Schalke in January from French second-tier side Grenoble. He previously also played in France for Red Star and Troyes.

Tovide, 21, scored seven League Two goals last season, although he missed two months of the campaign with a hamstring injury.

He has made 84 league appearances in total – including 27 as a substitute – and scored 13 goals.

QPR are among clubs to have been made aware of the availability of Patrick Bamford, but currently the Leeds striker’s wages are a barrier to any potential deal.