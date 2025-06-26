QPR complete signing of Mbengue

QPR have completed the signing of Amadou Mbengue.

West London Sport revealed earlier this month that Rangers wanted Mbengue, whose Reading contract was about to expire, and more recently revealed that he was on course to be the club’s first major signing of the summer.

The France-born 23-year-old, who has played for Senegal at Under-23 level, is primarily a centre-back but can also play at right-back or as a defensive midfielder.

He joined Reading on a free transfer from Metz in 2022 and has since made 109 appearances for the League One club.

Rangers are also looking to sign Kwame Poku, having agreed a compensation fee with Peterborough for the winger, as well as Australian right-back Kealey Adamson from A-League club Macarthur.

Poku’s contract expires this summer but, at 23, he is too young to move on a free transfer under the Bosman ruling.

There will be outgoings as well, probably starting with Hevertton Santos.

A number of clubs are interested in taking Santos back to Portugal, where he played for Estrela prior to his move to QPR and was last season on loan at Vitória – who are one of the interested clubs but do not want to pay the fee of around £1.7m agreed for a potential permanent move when he joined them on loan in January.