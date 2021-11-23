QPR trio face fitness tests ahead of Huddersfield game

Mark Warburton is hopeful Lyndon Dykes, Andre Gray and Moses Odubajo will be passed fit to face Huddersfield at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Wednesday.

The trio missed last Friday’s win over Luton but will be assessed by the club’s medical department on Tuesday ahead of the visit of the Terriers, who sit one place behind Rangers in seventh and will leapfrog them if they chalk up a third successive victory over Warburton’s side.







“We’ll have a medical meeting this morning, some will be close to coming back tomorrow in terms of being available for selection,” Warburton said.

“We’ll look at Moses, Andre and Lyndon and see how these boys are and make a decision.”

Huddersfield did the double over Rangers last season and are the last team to stop them scoring, having inflicted a 1-0 defeat in W12 last March – 29 matches ago.

Carlos Corberan’s side beat West Brom 1-0 on Saturday and Warburton is fully aware of the threat posed by the visitors.

“A win can put Huddersfield above us on the table so we have to notice our opponents will have plenty of incentive,” he said.

“They had a good result at the weekend over West Brom but this is a division that starts to allow you to start putting daylight between yourselves and the other teams if you can get a run of wins.

“We are respectful and aware that Huddersfield will see this as a big opportunity as well. They are a physical side, well coached and a real threat from set-pieces and corners and we will have to be aware of that.”







